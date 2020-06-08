CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today reported that Mr. Barry Eccleston, former President and CEO of Airbus America has agreed to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of FLYHT and will help guide the Company utilizing his strong relationships with customers, suppliers and OEMs in the commercial aviation and defense industries. Mr. Eccleston has enjoyed a 40+ year storied career as an aerospace visionary and proponent of the advancement and development of the aviation industry. Mr. Bill Tempany, former CEO of FLYHT, will serve as the interim Chief Executive Officer while the Company recruits a permanent replacement. Mr. Tempany will also continue to serve as a director of the Company.



The Company has terminated the contract with Mr. Thomas R. Schmutz as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The Company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com





