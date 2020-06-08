Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Product (EHR, Practice Management, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, PHM, Supply Chain Management, RCM, Surgical Planning, Quality Management), Specialty Type (Single, Multi-Specialty) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ambulatory surgical center IT solutions market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.



There is a growing inclination across the globe towards the adoption of healthcare IT technologies due to the increasing need to deliver quality care to patients while curtailing escalating healthcare costs. These robust IT solutions are designed to streamline workflow in healthcare systems, reduce expenses, and facilitate compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines.

By-products and services, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2018.

Based on products and services, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors is a major driver that propels the demand for healthcare provider solutions.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on components, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

By end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019.

Based on end-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. In 2018, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market Overview

4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market, by Product & Service and Component

4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market, by Region (2018-2025)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centerss

5.2.1.2 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of It Solutions Among Ascs

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Infrastructure Investments and High Cost of Deployment

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.3.2 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Cloud-Based It Solutions

5.3.2 Shift from Inpatient Surgical Procedures to Outpatient Surgical Procedures

6 Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Solutions

6.2.1 Electronic Health Records

6.2.1.1 Favorable Government Initiatives and Advancements in Ehrs Are Driving Market Growth

6.2.2 Practice Management Software

6.2.2.1 Incentives Offered for the Use of Practice Management Software Are Supporting Their Adoption

6.2.3 Medical Image Analysis Solutions

6.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Imaging Modalities is Supporting the Adoption of Medical Image Analysis Solutions

6.2.4 E-Prescribing Solutions

6.2.4.1 Integrated E-Prescribing Solutions Offer Significant Benefits Over Standalone Systems

6.2.5 Telehealth Solutions

6.2.5.1 Telehealth Solutions Facilitate Remote Doctor-Patient Consultations and Monitoring of Vital Signs

6.2.6 Surgical Planning Software

6.2.6.1 Technological Advancements in Cloud Computing and Growing Demand Among Surgeons to Streamline Surgical Intervention Are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth

6.2.7 Healthcare Integration Solutions

6.2.7.1 Healthcare Integration Solutions Make Healthcare More Cost-Effective

6.2.8 Population Health Management Solutions

6.2.9 Other Clinical Solutions

6.3 Non-Clinical Solutions

6.3.1 Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

6.3.1.1 Rcm Solutions Will Continue to Dominate the Non-Clinical Solutions Market

6.3.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Solutions

6.3.2.1 Procurement Management Solutions

6.3.2.1.1 Procurement Management Solutions Form An Important Element of Supply Chain Management As They Maximize Profits on Each Purchase Order and Efficiently Manage Purchasing Cycle Times

6.3.2.2 Inventory Management Solutions

6.3.2.2.1 Inventory Management Solutions Play An Essential Role in Maintaining Optimum Inventory Levels Within Healthcare Organizations

6.3.3 Healthcare Analytics Solutions

6.3.4 Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

6.3.4.1 Ascs Can Improve Operational and Clinical Efficiencies with the Implementation of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

6.3.5 Healthcare Quality Management Solutions

6.3.5.1 Data Security Concerns and the High Cost of Quality Reporting Are Expected to Restrain the Growth of This Market

6.3.6 Other Non-Clinical Solutions

6.4 Hcit Outsourcing Services

7 Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Need for Software Integration & Interoperability is a Major Factor Supporting the Services Segment

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Healthcare Organizations Shifting from On-Premise Models to Web- Or Cloud-Based Models for Core Applications is a Major Factor Driving Growth

7.4 Hardware

7.4.1 Need for Faster Data Exchange & Better Interoperability Are Increasing the Adoption of Hardware in Healthcare Organizations

8 Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Growing Need to Curtail Soaring Healthcare Costs to Drive Market Growth in the Us

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Growing Need for Cost Containment in Healthcare to Propel Market Growth

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 High Adoption of Ehrs in the Country to Drive Market Growth

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 the UK is Rapidly Transforming Its Organizations Into Paperless Environments Through Ehrs and Medical Document Management Systems

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Upcoming Retirement of a Large Number of French Doctors Will Draw Attention to the Need for Effective Patient Management Solutions

8.3.4 Rest of Europe (Roe)

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Japan is the Largest Ambulatory Surgical Centers It Solutions Market in the Apac

8.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Developments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Growing Medical Tourism to Support Market Growth in the Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.4 Product Portfolio Matrix

9.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.5.1 New Product Launches

9.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, & Agreements

9.5.3 Acquisitions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Cerner Corporation

10.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.3 Mckesson Corporation

10.4 Nextgen Healthcare

10.5 Epic Systems Corporation

10.6 Philips Healthcare

10.7 Ge Healthcare

10.8 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

10.9 Eclinical Works

10.10 Athenahealth, Inc.

10.11 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

10.12 Optum (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)

10.13 Curemd

10.14 Hst Pathways

10.15 Surgical Information Systems, Llc

10.16 Wrs Health

10.17 Davlong Business Solutions

10.18 Compulink Healthcare Solutions

10.19 Amblitel

10.20 Drchrono

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp2024

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900