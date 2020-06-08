Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yeast Market by Type (Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Probiotics Yeast), Form (Active, Instant, Fresh), Genus (Saccharomyces, Kluyveromyces), Application (Food, Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.6%.



Factors, such as the growing demand for yeast for the production of bakery products and alcoholic beverages across the globe, are projected to drive the growth of the yeast market during the forecast period.



By type, the baker segment accounted for a larger share in 2019.

The baker segment accounted for a major share of the global yeast market, on the basis of type, in 2019. Yeasts have characteristics to replicate quickly and are easy to manipulate genetically. In addition, the doubling time for yeast is 90 minutes, due to which it finds application in the brewer's yeast and baker's yeast markets.

Baker's yeast consists of dried cells of one or more strains of the fungus, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is used as a leavening agent in baking products. Therefore, it witnesses a high demand in the bakery industry for the production of flavored products, such as bread, cookies, and biscuits.



By genus, the saccharomyces segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

Based on the genus, the yeast market is segmented into saccharomyces, kluyveromyces, and other genera. The saccharomyces genus is projected to account for the largest share due to its high usage in the food& feed industry. Saccharomyces are an ascomycetous genus of yeast and finds application in different industries due to its ability to breakdown sugars (glucose and maltose) to form ethanol and carbon dioxide. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers S. cerevisiae under generally recognized as safe (GRAS), which is further projected to encourage the usage of feed yeast as a probiotic yeast.



Europe accounted for the largest share in the yeast market due to the wider acceptability and usage of yeast in bakery products.



The markets for processed and convenience food, as well as bakery products, are well-established in Europe. The increase in preference for bakery and convenience food products has contributed to the growth of the yeast market in this region. Consumers in Europe witnessed a high preference for bakery products such as bread and cookies. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the yeast market in this region.

The global yeast market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (the Middle East and Africa).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Yeast Market

4.2 Yeast Market, by Genus, 2019

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Yeast Market, by Application and Key Country

4.4 Yeast Market, by Application and Region, 2019

4.5 Yeast Market, by Key Country, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Bakery Products

5.2.1.2 Global Demand for Bioethanol as a Fuel

5.2.1.3 Increase in Nutritional Benefits from Yeast-Based Feed Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Competition for Basic Raw Material

5.2.2.2 Willingness of Livestock Growers to Use Antibiotics for Feed Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacing Molasses With Other Raw Materials

5.2.3.2 Technological Innovations in the Feed Industry

5.2.3.3 Yeast as a Promising Protein Source

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Commercialization of Duplicate and Low-Quality Products

5.2.4.2 Impact of Covid-19

5.3 Regulations

5.3.1 Us

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Australia

5.3.5 China

5.4 Value Chain Analysis:

5.5 Ecosystem Map

6 Yeast Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Syeast Market Size, by Type

6.2 Brewer'S Yeast

6.2.1 High Nutrition in Comparison to Other Types of Yeast to Drive the Growth of the Brewer's Yeast Market

6.3 Baker'S Yeast

6.3.1 High Demand for Bakery Products, Particularly Bread, Drives the Growth of the Baker'S Yeast Segment

6.4 Wine Yeast

6.4.1 Advancements in Technology and Production of Various Types of Wine With Different Flavors, Colors, and Appearances to Drive the Market Growth

6.5 Probiotic Yeast

6.5.1 Enhanced Probiotic Functions Using Engineered Yeast Offers Growth Opportunities for Probiotic Yeasts Manufacturers

6.6 Other Types

7 Yeast Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Yeast Market Size, by Application

7.3 Food

7.3.1 Bakery Products

7.3.1.1 Adding Nutritional Value in Bakery Products to Drive the Growth of the Yeast Market

7.3.2 Prepared Meals

7.3.2.1 Production of Processed & Prepared Food Using Yeast as a Food Additive in Developed Regions to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.3.3 Beverages

7.3.3.1 Increasing Production and Demand for Wine and Beer in Developed Regions to Encourage the Use of Yeast as An Ingredient

7.3.4 Other Food Applications

7.4 Feed

7.4.1 Swine

7.4.1.1 Increase in Pig Feed Production in European Countries to Drive the Growth of the Yeast Market

7.4.2 Poultry

7.4.2.1 Decrease in the Usage of Antibiotics to Drive the Demand for Yeast-Based Poultry Diets

7.4.3 Cattle

7.4.3.1 Rise in Cattle Production to Encourage Consumption of Feed Yeast Across Regions

7.4.4 Other Feed Applications

7.5 Other Applications

8 Yeast Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Yeast Market, by Form

8.2.1 Fresh

8.2.1.1 Increase in the Usage of Fresh Yeast Due to Rise in the Consumption of Bakery Products Drives the Growth of the Yeast Market

8.2.2 Instant

8.2.2.1 Growing Use of Instant Yeast Commercially to Drive the Growth of the Yeast Market

8.2.3 Active

8.2.3.1 Use of Active Yeast in the Production of Wine to Drive the Market Growth



9 Yeast Market, by Genus

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Yeast Market Size, by Genus

9.2.1 Saccharomyces

9.2.1.1 High Usage of Saccharomyces in the Bakery and Feed Industries Due to Its Beneficial Effects and Growth Performance

9.2.2 Kluyveromyces

9.2.2.1 Kluyveromyces Marxianus to Be the Second-Most Common Strain Used for Feed Additives, as It Helps in Improving the Health of Animals

9.3 Other Genera

10 Yeast Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the North American Yeast Market

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Growth of the Bioethanol Industry to Drive the Market Growth in the Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 High Consumption of Convenience Food Products to Create Growth Opportunities for Yeast Manufacturers

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increase in Production of Beer to Drive the Market Growth in the Country

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Growth in the UK Bakery Market and 80% Consumption of Bakery Products to Drive the Yeast Market Growth

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 the Country is the Largest Producer and Exporter of Yeast, Thus the Demand for Yeast is Projected to Remain High

10.3.3 Spain

10.3.3.1 Increase in Applications of Yeast, Such as Bakery Products Made from Frozen Dough, to Drive the Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increase in Fresh Yeast Production Due to a Rise in Preference for Ready-To-Eat Bakery Products to Drive the Market Growth in the Country

10.3.5 France

10.3.5.1 High Livestock Production and An Increase in Domestic Demand for Bakery Products to Drive the Market Growth of Yeast in Both the Food & Feed Industries

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Being a Major Feed Producer in the World to Create Growth Opportunities for Feed Yeast Manufacturers

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Increase in Dairy and Poultry Consumption in India to Drive the Market Growth for Yeast

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Increase in the Inclination Toward Microbial Feed Additives Among Manufacturers to Drive the Market Growth for Yeast in Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Presence of Established Meat Industry and High Consumption of Feed Products in the Country to Drive the Demand for Yeast

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Increase in the Consumption of Pork Meat Products to Drive the Demand for Feed and Create Growth Opportunities for Feed Yeast Manufacturers in the Country

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Increase in the Consumption and Production of Processed Food in the Country to Drive the Growth of the Yeast Market

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Bioethanol in the Country to Support the Growth of the Yeast Market

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 Changing Consumer Lifestyle and High Consumption of Fast Food Products to Drive the Market for Yeast

10.6.2 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansion

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Product Footprint

11.4.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/ SME)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.6.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Associated British Foods plc

12.2 Alltech

12.3 Angelyeast Co. Ltd.

12.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.5 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

12.6 Lallemand Inc.

12.7 Leiber GmbH

12.8 Lesaffre Group

12.9 Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

12.10 Synergy Flavors

12.11 Halcyon Proteins Pvy. Ltd.

12.12 Food Chem International Corporation

12.13 Sensient Technologies Corporation

12.14 Pacific Fermentation Industries

12.15 Kerry Group plc

12.16 Biorigin

12.17 Icc Brazil

12.18 Novozymes

12.19 Agencias Levapan

12.20 Pakmaya



