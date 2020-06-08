Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global autonomous trains market.
This report focuses on the autonomous trains market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the autonomous trains market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global autonomous trains market is expected to decline from $8.33 billion in 2019 to $7.32 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.16%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.69 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 9.8%.
Reasons to Purchase
Description:
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the autonomous trains market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Autonomous trains global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider autonomous trains market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the autonomous train market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.
LIDAR and Artificial intelligence are increasingly being used in autonomous trains to improve the performance of the trains. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system measures speed of moving train and captures irregularities of the track and evaluates the rail track quality. It uses two pairs of lenses to capture speed signals from both rails individually. The track speed, curvature, and lateral and vertical geometry variations on each side are determined. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to improve the performance of automated metro lines by enabling predictive maintenance which helps to reduce the incidents and assist operators to recover from incidents more quickly. Control Centre with visual and voice interactions during an incident is a time-consuming process. AI also helps to reduce these interactions and allow traffic controllers to focus on the core problem.
The autonomous trains market covered in this report is segmented by train type into suburban trains; tram; monorail; subway/metro; long distance trains. It is also segmented by technology into automatic train control (ATC); communication-based train control (CBTC); European railway traffic management system (ERTMD); positive train control (PTC), by Grade of Automation into GOA1; GOA2; GOA3; GOA4 and by application into passenger train; freight; mining.
High deployment and operational costs along with increased security concerns is expected to limit the growth of autonomous train market. The capital costs of signalling and control equipment are likely to be associated with maintenance costs, operational costs, and large capital investments. On the other side, the transfer of data between a train's safety critical system, in particular, is a potential target for hackers. ATO (Automatic Train Operation) with its interconnectivity with other systems has an increased threat, making it potentially vulnerable to cyber-attacks. As it transfers high resolution, real-time train determination information between the waysides, the train and the control center, it is essential to ensure this vital data remains secure.
In June 2018, Thales has announced the acquisition of Cubris with the aim to provide value to customers by improving their digital strategy. The DAS (driver advisory systems) of Cubris allows real-time and fully secured exchange of information between the railway system and the train driver in order to enhance the driving of the train and reduce CO2 emissions. Cubris addresses the growing needs of an increasingly train centric and automation-oriented demand in railway signalling. This acquisition strengthens Thales in its offering and positioning within the rail traffic management segment.
Increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast and reliable mode of transportation is contributing to the growth of global autonomous train market. Rail is the safest mode of land transport and more attractive to the customer. It is also one of the fastest mode of transports, which moves on high speed lines that are expected to average up to 300 km/hour. The distance of 1000 Km can easily be reached within 5 to 7 hours. It offers much greater flexibility of the time, allowing train frequencies to be better matched to demand at peak and off-peak times. This offers a much better service to potential passengers and increases the number of passengers. When it comes to the fares, intra-modal competition among railway operators, and competition among railway suppliers will keep fares affordable even in countries with low per capita income. Increased safety and cheaper fares compared to other transports drove the autonomous train market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Autonomous Trains Market Characteristics
3. Autonomous Trains Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Autonomous Trains Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Autonomous Trains Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Autonomous Trains Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By Train Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By Grade of Automation , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.4. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Autonomous Trains Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Trains Market
7. China Autonomous Trains Market
8. India Autonomous Trains Market
9. Japan Autonomous Trains Market
10. Australia Autonomous Trains Market
11. Indonesia Autonomous Trains Market
12. South Korea Autonomous Trains Market
13. Western Europe Autonomous Trains Market
14. UK Autonomous Trains Market
15. Germany Autonomous Trains Market
16. France Autonomous Trains Market
17. Eastern Europe Autonomous Trains Market
18. Russia Autonomous Trains Market
19. North America Autonomous Trains Market
20. USA Autonomous Trains Market
21. South America Autonomous Trains Market
22. Brazil Autonomous Trains Market
23. Middle East Autonomous Trains Market
24. Africa Autonomous Trains Market
25. Autonomous Trains Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Autonomous Trains Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Autonomous Trains Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Alstom S.A.
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. ABB
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Bombardier Transportation
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. CRRC Transportation
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Hitachi Ltd
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Trains Market
27. Autonomous Trains Market Trends And Strategies
28. Autonomous Trains Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1sspq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: