NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, in partnership with SPACInsider , a leading web-based resource providing real-time data and analysis covering the SPAC asset class, will host the initial installment of its SPAC webinar series on Wednesday, June 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET.



The webinar will bring together experienced leaders in the SPAC asset class to discuss the current IPO market with the majority of the allotted time devoted to live Q&A.

Topics of the panel will center around IPO issuance with an emphasis on the recent explosive growth in the SPAC product, including:

Is the IPO shareholder base changing? Who is investing in SPACs today and what is their motivation?

Innovations in IPO structure and will the ¼ warrant make a comeback?

Do forward purchase agreements or other forms of committed capital matter?

What makes for a strong SPAC sponsor – repeat issuers versus first-time sponsors?

Are targeted sectors considered more attractive to SPAC investors versus generalist SPACs?

Panelists will include two experienced investment bankers, a legal professional and a leading asset manager that is active in SPAC investments. Confirmed panelists include:

Carlos Alvarez, Head of Specialty Finance & Permanent Capital, UBS

Christopher Weekes, Managing Director, Cowen and Company

Richard Bilotti, Partner & Portfolio Manager for Global Special Situations, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

Christian Nagler, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis

Kristi Marvin, Founder, SPACInsider

Cody Slach, Senior Managing Director & Head of SPAC Practice, Gateway IR

To register for the webinar, please click here . Space is limited.

The second installment will focus on SPAC business combinations and will feature an equally compelling lineup of panelists that are well-suited to discuss the important de-SPAC phase. Details will be provided via press release at a later date.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com . Make sure to follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .