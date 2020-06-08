NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, in partnership with SPACInsider, a leading web-based resource providing real-time data and analysis covering the SPAC asset class, will host the initial installment of its SPAC webinar series on Wednesday, June 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The webinar will bring together experienced leaders in the SPAC asset class to discuss the current IPO market with the majority of the allotted time devoted to live Q&A.
Topics of the panel will center around IPO issuance with an emphasis on the recent explosive growth in the SPAC product, including:
Panelists will include two experienced investment bankers, a legal professional and a leading asset manager that is active in SPAC investments. Confirmed panelists include:
To register for the webinar, please click here. Space is limited.
The second installment will focus on SPAC business combinations and will feature an equally compelling lineup of panelists that are well-suited to discuss the important de-SPAC phase. Details will be provided via press release at a later date.
