Healthier for you brand hires Pat Chiacchia to lead Real Estate and Non-Traditional Development Growth

Burleson, TX, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has appointed Pat Chiacchia as Vice President of Real Estate and Non-Traditional Development. Mr. Chiacchia will be responsible for expanding the company’s non-traditional pipeline that includes military bases, delivery-only ghost kitchens, and universities. He will also lead the corporate and franchise site selection process along with lease negotiations for all new locations.

A seasoned industry veteran, Mr. Chiacchia has expertise in the areas of non-traditional real estate, strategic market planning & analysis, financial modeling, site selection, contract negotiations, permitting and entitlements, and multi-unit acquisitions. In his former role as Senior Vice President of Development for UFood Restaurant Group, he developed relationships and sold franchises to non-traditional franchise operators in airports, military bases, and federal buildings. Mr. Chiacchia also brings extensive experience from his tenure with Boston Market where he served as the Vice President of Development where he developed 114 company stores in the northeast and approved over 160 franchise locations.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the continued growth at Muscle Maker Grill. The Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s brands bring unique offerings to the table and I anticipate they will be very well received by future opportunities in the non-traditional segment” said Pat Chiacchia.

“Pat brings valuable, non-traditional development experience to the company,” said Mike Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “The recent pandemic has caused the restaurant industry to think outside the box and having a dedicated Real Estate and Non-Traditional Development expert on board to seek out new opportunities is a win for both MMG brands. Pat was a contractor for Muscle Maker and helped grow our military and university presence over the past few years. Now we have Pat dedicated to Muscle Maker full time as we need experienced resources on our development team as we execute against our growth strategy.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

