SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to design and development of effective treatment strategies for cancer, today announced Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present data from its new integrated preclinical cell therapy pipeline that leverages both its unique antibody cell conjugation technology (ACC) and current chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technologies in an on-demand presentation at the 2020 BIO Digital Conference being held virtually from June 8-12, 2020.
Details on the on-demand digital presentation can be found below:
Presentation details
Title: Acepodia Company Presentation BIO Digital 2020
Date: June 8-12, 2020
Presenter: Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer
Location: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital
“The first half of this year has so far seen tremendous growth for Acepodia, marked most notably by the initiation of our first clinical trial site for our lead candidate, ACE1702, as well as by the promising preclinical data from our expanded portfolio of cell therapy candidates to be presented at this year’s BIO Digital Meeting,” said Sonny Hsiao. “The therapeutic impact of currently available cell therapies is limited by long wait times for patients, and high cost due to manufacturing difficulties and suboptimal potency. The intersection of Acepodia’s proprietary ACC and CAR technologies with its off-the-shelf natural killer cell line (oNK) could allow us to fully realize the potential of cell therapies and ultimately provide more effective treatment options for patients. We believe that our oNK cell line has the potential to not only serve as a platform to target solid tumors but is ideally suited for the treatment of hematological malignancies.”
Presentation Highlights:
Dr. Hsiao will present an overview of the company’s proprietary oNK cells, and lead candidate ACE1702. Dr. Hsiao will also provide insight into new initiatives the company is taking to expand its cell therapy portfolio, including data from preclinical studies of ACE1755, a CD19 targeting CAR-oNK cell therapy candidate, and preclinical studies of ACE1975 and ACE1708, ACC-oNK cell therapy candidates for treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies targeting CD70 and PD-L1, respectively.
About Acepodia
Acepodia is a privately held US-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The Company’s platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer cell line (oNK) that has been selected for its potent antitumor activity. Acepodia’s drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells’ tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology as well as its unique ACC (Antibody Cell-Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface of oNK cells.
Investor Contact
Spike Lo
Acepodia
886 (2) 2697-6100
spike@acepodiabio.com
Media Contact
Michael Tattory
LifeSci Public Relations
1 (646) 751-4362
mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
Acepodia USA
Burlingame, California, UNITED STATES
Acepodia_logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: