TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) will now commence operations in the entirety of its 160,000 sq. ft. Niagara Facility.



On March 13, 2020, the Company secured its initial cultivation licence authorizing operations in 70,000 sq. ft. of the Niagara Facility. The Company may now commence operations in the remaining 90,000 sq. ft. of the facility following changes to site plan approval requirements announced by Health Canada on May 12, 2020. Health Canada no longer requires licence amendment applications for certain site plan changes, as long as they are within an approved building that already appears on the previously issued licence.

“This is an incredibly important breakthrough for Aleafia Health. We can now fully leverage the advanced automation built into the Niagara Facility, including automated moving container benches which allow for a perpetual, year-round harvest,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “The Niagara Facility provides both near term, stable inventory for our health and wellness sales channels, and the inputs needed for the 2020 outdoor cultivation season.”

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

