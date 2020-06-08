Selbyville, Delaware, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America HVAC Cables Market value is expected to surpass USD 180 Million by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Tailored, cost efficient and dynamic turnkey solutions including export and onshore cable system will drive the business scenario.

Development of offshore oil and gas platforms followed by growing inclination toward deployment of offshore renewable infrastructure will augment the submarine segment of North America high voltage AC cables industry growth. In addition, ongoing investments from public and private players favoured by stringent government initiatives to incorporate an energy efficient environment will positively sway the industry growth. Furthermore, rising inter-country power transmission network along with adoption of upgraded cable laying procedures and technologies will fuel the product deployment.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4700

> 440 kV capacity North America high voltage AC cables market is estimated to grow on account of its high applicability across heavy industrial sector, oil and gas platforms and power and process segment. Low sagging ability, effective medium and long route power transmission along with high conductor ability and durability to sustain high tension current are some essential parameters which will strengthen the product portfolio. Moreover, ongoing refurbishment and replacement of conventional power structure will in turn will boost the industry scenario.

Some key finding of North America HVAC cables market report includes:

Demand for HVAC cables are surging on account of rising investment toward the T&D sector as well as growing energy demand across the developing regions of North America.

Favourable government norms towards refurbishment and retrofit of existing power transmission network will propel the industry scenario.

Ongoing technological advancement to minimize sagging losses, enhance transmission capacity as well as to curb the power outages will positively influence the product demand.

Some major players operational across North America HVAC cables market includes ABB, LS Cables & System, ZTT, Nexans, NKT and others.

Expansion of micro grid network coupled with growing concerns toward safe and secure electrical grid network across Asia Pacific region will further accelerate the product deployment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 100 pages with 74 market data tables & 21 figures & charts from the report, “North America HVAC Cables Market Outlook By Voltage (< 110 kV, 110 kV – 220 kV, 220 kV – 440 kV, > 440 kV), By Installation (Overhead, Submarine, Underground), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/north-america-hvac-cables-market

North America HVAC cables market will witness growth on account of rising demand for inter-country power connections along with increasing electricity demand from offshore oil and gas operations. Stringent efficiency norms along with expansion of smart grid networks will further complement the industry scenario across the region. Ongoing technological enhancement to endure peak load demand as well as to lower power losses across the power network will favor the product demand. Moreover, increasing investment toward development of renewable power generation sector will accelerate the product deployment.

Increasing COVID-19 impact across the region will certainly delay the commissioning of upcoming projects on time. In addition, non-operational manufacturing, supply and installation processes will further impact the industry growth. However, increasing energy demand along with growing need for advanced transmission infrastructure will drive the business scenario.

Access the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/north-america-hvac-cables-market

Browse Related Reports:

HVDC Cables Market By Installation (Overhead, Submarine {Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter Country & Island Connector, Offshore Oil & Gas}, Underground), Voltage (High {35 kV to 110 kV, > 110 kV to 275 kV, > 275 kV to 475 kV}, Extra High, Ultra High), Application (Intra-regional {Interstate, Intrastate}, Cross border, Others) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hvdc-cables-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com