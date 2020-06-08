New York, NY, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company, today announced that it has received consents from the registered holders of 80.76% of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) pursuant to its consent solicitation statement (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2020. The Consent Solicitation Statement described amendments (the “Warrant Amendments”) to Legacy’s Warrant Agreement, dated as of November 16, 2017, and required that Legacy obtain the valid consent of the registered holders of at least 65% of the outstanding Public Warrants in order to adopt the Warrant Amendments.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of consent with respect to the Public Warrants or any other securities. The consent solicitation has been made solely pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Statement, which sets forth the complete terms of the Consent Solicitation.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the business combination contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement (the “Business Combination”), Legacy filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Business Combination Proxy”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2020. Legacy’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Business Combination Proxy, as well as any amendments thereto and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination, including documents incorporated by reference therein, as these materials contain important information with respect to the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Business Combination were mailed to stockholders of Legacy as of March 20, 2020. Stockholders are also able to obtain copies of the Business Combination Proxy, as well as other documents filed with the SEC incorporated by reference therein, without charge, at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Legacy Acquisition Corp., 1308 Race Street, Suite 200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, Attention: Secretary, (513) 618-7161.

Participants in the Solicitation

﻿ Legacy and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Legacy’s stockholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Legacy is contained in the Business Combination Proxy filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020, as well as in Legacy’s proxy statement for its 2019 Annual Meeting that was filed with the SEC on November 22, 2019 and are available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Legacy Acquisition Corp., 1308 Race Street, Suite 200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, Attention: Secretary, (513) 618-7161.

Blue Valor Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong (the “Seller”) and its parent company, Blue Focus Intelligent Communications Group Co. Ltd., and their respective directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Legacy in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination are included in the Business Combination Proxy.

