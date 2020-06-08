Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health and Fitness Club Market Size - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global health and fitness club market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Consumers are willing to spend more on health and fitness club, with health aspect playing as a key role to drive the market growth across the world. The rising number of health clubs and gym with personal training and the latest fitness equipment is attracting consumers to join the health and fitness clubs, which is likely to influence the market growth in upcoming years.



Increasing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, such as hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas are gaining popularity among the consumers, which is further supporting the market growth. Attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs, increasing spending on marketing and advertisement, are helping the health and fitness clubs to generate more revenue.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Inclination Toward Health Clubs for Fitness



Globally, increased consumption of unhealthy food and sugar is causing obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The rise in awareness among millennials has resulted in an increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. Moreover, Gen X is more likely to be the consumer of health clubs than any other demographic, so health clubs are focusing to keep this consumer segment engaged, and continuing to invest in their gym and health memberships by offering personalized service offerings. Due to intense competition in the market, key players are trying to distinguish their service offerings by providing a unique value proposition and benefits to survive in the highly competitive environment, which is encouraging more people to join the fitness and health clubs.



North America Dominates the Global Market



Rising health awareness and increasing obesity among consumers in the United States are likely to support the market growth in the region. The number of adults aged from 20 to 64, who are the largest gym-going demographic, has increased, spurring demand for gym memberships in the recent past. As a result, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships, as they become more health conscious with age. Most multipurpose health/fitness facilities offer a wide variety of specialty exercise services, equipment, and programs designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in a regular exercise that drives the health and fitness club market in the United States. Some examples are LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, MN, and many more.



Competitive Landscape



The most active companies in the market include key players, such as by LA Fitness International LLC, Planet Fitness, LTF Holdings Inc., 24 hour Fitness, and Gold's Gym International. LA Fitness International LLC is one of the most active companies, with numerous brands offering a broad range of services, across the world. Moreover, the company has adopted strategic acquisition as the key strategy to increase its geographical presence and customer base. Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Chelsea Piers, EXOS, UFC Gyms, Crunch Fitness, Goodlife Fitness, and Self Esteem Brands LLC, etc. are some of the other active players operating in the health and fitness club market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service Type

5.1.1 Membership Fees

5.1.2 Total Admission Fees

5.1.3 Personal Training and Instruction Services

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia - Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia - Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 South Africa

5.2.4.4 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Planet Fitness Inc.

6.3.2 Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

6.3.3 UFC GYM

6.3.4 Crunch Fitness

6.3.5 The Bay Club Company

6.3.6 Gold's Gym International Inc.

6.3.7 Equinox Holdings Inc.

6.3.8 24 Hour Fitness USA Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



