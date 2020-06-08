CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss new clinical efficacy and safety data from the company’s ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension trial of its lead candidate, mavorixafor, in patients with WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis) syndrome. The data will be presented in an e-poster (Abstract #EP852) at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress (“Congress”), taking place virtually from June 11-14, 2020.



The X4 Pharmaceuticals conference call and webcast will take place at 8:30 am ET on June 12, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 721-7655 (domestic) or (409) 216-0009 (international), followed by the conference ID: 9219476. The live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.x4pharma.com. The webcast replay will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

The full poster will be made available on the X4 corporate website concurrent with its presentation on the Congress website at 8:30 am CET/2:30 am ET on June 12, 2020.

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The Company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

