NEWARK, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc. announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, a CRISPR/Cas9 therapeutics company, to use Teneobio’s Heavy Chain Antibodies (UniAbs®) for Intellia’s next generation engineered cell therapies. In addition, Teneobio will use its proprietary platforms to discover novel UniAbs® against targets which can be used in engineered cell therapies for various life-threatening diseases. Intellia will have the option to exclusively license the novel antibodies for global development and commercialization.



Under the terms of the agreement, Teneobio will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional payments for the achievement of certain preclinical, clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Teneobio would also receive royalties on potential future sales.

Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer at Teneobio, said, “We are excited to partner with Intellia, a pioneer of genome editing treatments. Together we aim to create the next generation of engineered cell therapies. Teneobio’s unique discovery platform rapidly identifies UniAbs with excellent developability profiles, enabling the engineering of modular multispecifics. These advantages will be valuable in creating next generation differentiated cellular therapies.”



Andrew Schiermeier, Chief Operating Officer at Intellia, added, “We believe that the combined power of Teneobio’s antibody discovery platform and Intellia’s proprietary approaches to T-cell engineering will accelerate the development of genome editing products for patients.”

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb®), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDab®) derived from UniAb® can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.

Teneobio partners include AbbVie, Janssen, GSK, Kite and Poseida. For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com .

Company Inquiries for Teneobio, Inc.

Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer

ovafa@teneobio.com



