AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO)(“the Company”), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that a new audio interview with the Company is now available.



The interview featuring an overview of BLGO’s current news and moves can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-biolargo-blgo/.

Dennis P. Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo, discussed the Company’s business model and market segments with SmallCapVoice.com. With a wide array of issued patents, an extensive R&D talent pool, and a full-service engineering team, the company maintains a robust pipeline of products from inception through maturity. BioLargo monetizes its technology assets with the goal of maximizing both impact and shareholder value, using licensing, strategic partnership, and direct-to-market strategies.

Recently, the Company’s patented CupriDyne® technology has been proven in a third-party study to be effective in inactivating SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, BioLargo announced in May 2020 that Clyraguard, the product developed by its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been successfully shown to cause complete inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory testing.

In the interview, Calvert commented, “As the [COVID-19] pandemic took hold, our teams had to ask themselves, ‘how do we make a difference’. At each level, our operating units took a deep dive looking at our portfolio of technologies and assets to come up with our unique responses. This has been the busiest, most intense, but also most unifying time for our team in the history of the Company. These are really exciting times for our company. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment ( www.biolargo.com ). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship ( www.biolargoengineering.com ). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More ( www.odornomore.com ) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator ( www.cupridyne.com ), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water ( www.biolargowater.ca ) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical ( www.clyramedical.com ), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/ .

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

For SmallCapVoice.com:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com



