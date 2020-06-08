Storefront is a new self-service web platform that enables consumers who’ve had their ears scanned with the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System to browse and purchase personalized hearing products built to their unique ear geometry.

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantos Technologies, the hearing health innovators behind the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System, today announced the launch of Storefront powered by Lantos , a new e-commerce portal for hearing health practices and their patients. Storefront empowers consumers to browse and purchase custom-fit hearing products from leading manufacturers such as Microsonic, Sennheiser and TETRA at their convenience.

“Consumers are actively seeking a wide variety of custom-fit hearing devices. Storefront powered by Lantos enables consumers to search for options at the place and time of their choosing and then order in-ear products that will be made just for their ears,” said Elizabeth Thompson, Vice President of Innovation for Lantos. “For independent hearing health practice owners, Storefront unlocks the potential for new and recurring revenue streams with no additional administrative effort—and without the need for additional face-to-face office visits.”

Storefront powered by Lantos is available to hearing health practices in the Lantos Provider Network. Participating providers can tailor the look of their Storefront with the unique brand colors and logo of their practice. Products currently available cover sleep assistance, personal audio, professional audio, work safety, recreation & sport safety, and hunting & outdoor.

“At Lantos, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance personalized hearing health and wellness solutions,” said John Bojanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Lantos. “The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System elevates the possibilities for custom-fit products, unlocking exciting opportunities that are simply not possible with analog impression-taking processes. With Storefront powered by Lantos, we are further enhancing the value proposition of 3D ear scanning by giving consumers the ability to order the full array of personalized hearing products from a single ear scan.”

Once a practice is enrolled in Storefront, its patients are automatically invited to create an account after their ears are scanned with the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System and those scans are uploaded to the Lantos Cloud. Patients can then easily set up their account, browse products, and purchase items that will be tailor-made to their unique ear geometry. Both the patient and provider receive an email notification when an order is submitted, and the manufacturer can immediately begin making the custom-fit product using the patient’s Lantos 3D ear scan in the provider’s scan database.

“As a practicing audiologist and business owner, Storefront makes it even easier for me to provide total hearing care to all of my patients, while making it exceptionally smooth for them to browse and order custom-fit products,” added Brian Fligor, owner of Boston-area audiology practice Tobias & Battite and Chief Audiology Officer at Lantos. “Without having to make time to juggle product introductions or manage orders, I can give my patients the ability to explore the hearing wellness options that are most relevant to them with the assurance that the resulting product will have the personalized fit and exceptional comfort, stability, and audio quality offered by the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System. With my database of patients who already have Lantos scans on file, Storefront adds considerable value to both my patients and my practice.”

About Lantos Technologies

Lantos Technologies is elevating quality of life by improving hearing health and wellness through state-of-the-art technology and innovative personalized hearing solutions. With comprehensive offerings that encompass digital capture of the ear’s geometry as well as streamlined custom-fit product purchasing and manufacturing workflows, Lantos uses breakthrough technology to unlock new potential for personalized hearing care. The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System uses a proprietary membrane-based contact scanning method to consistently and safely capture more than one million data points per ear, down to within millimeters of the eardrum. In approximately 60 seconds of scan time, the Lantos System produces a 3D digital image file of the ear’s geometry that can be used to make unlimited custom-fit hearing products. Learn more at lantostechnologies.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae4f7929-f208-4ddc-83f5-027c6b67704a

