DENVER, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, today announced that it will present and meet with investors at the Virtual Summer Summit. The conference is being held June 9-12, 2020, virtually.



The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. MT/1:35 p.m. ET. A webcast of the live presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.newage.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35141 . The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

The presentation to be referenced at the conference will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.newage.com .

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel distributed company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Nestea, Volvic, Illy Coffee, Evian, Búcha Live Kombucha, ‘Nhanced and others.

The Company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.noninewage.com , www.nestea.com , www.volvic-na.com , www.illy.com , www.evian.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation, please contact:

Investor Relations Counsel:

John Mills/Scott Van Winkle

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736

newage@icrinc.com

NewAge Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

Greg_Gould@NewAge.com