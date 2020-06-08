SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office will issue US Patent No. 10,676,352 on June 9th, 2020. The patent, titled “NANONOZZLE DEVICE ARRAYS: THEIR PREPARATION AND USE FOR MACROMOLECULAR ANALYSIS,” covers the addition of a detector, such as a nanopore, to Bionano’s patented nanochannels. The patent describes how such nanodetector could detect DNA sequence information, detect the presence or absence of chemical modifications or specific labels attached to the DNA using a variety of detection technologies, and how such nanochannel-nanodetector combination array, called a nanonozzle device array, can be manufactured.



Bionano’s proprietary nanochannel arrays already provide industry-leading throughput of the longest DNA molecules and are used in a wide range of disease applications, including highly complex cancers. Bionano believes that combining these nanochannel arrays with nanodetectors such as nanopores may one day enable high-throughput massively parallel long-read sequencing of ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

The patent is part of Bionano’s intellectual property portfolio that includes 100 issued patents and numerous patent applications that cover its core technology of confining and linearizing ultra-long DNA molecules and other macromolecules in parallel nanochannel arrays, and the detection of sequence or genomic feature specific labels on those molecules. Additionally, Bionano’s patent portfolio covers the methods for fabricating such nanochannel devices, as well as multiple technologies for sample processing and analysis related workflows.

“Nanopore sequencing typically suffers from a lack of consistent, high-throughput because of the complexity of moving extremely long DNA molecules through nanopores,” comments Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “This technical limitation means that nanopore sequencing needs to sacrifice molecule length for throughput. Bionano Genomics has developed an industry-leading ability to control the movement of extremely long DNA molecules in and through hundreds of thousands of parallel nanochannels, to enable high-throughput genome analysis. This patent protects the invention of adding nanopores to our nanochannels, which we believe could be a key step to solving one of the main limitations of nanopore sequencing. While commercialization of this technology is not yet on our roadmap, the upcoming patent allows us to confidently evaluate strategies for beginning that process.”

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

