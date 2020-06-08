BALTIMORE, MD, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company Inc (OTCQB: GCAN) , an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoids products, is pleased to announce that it has completed the development, manufacturing and shipment of the first order of 125,000 units of the oral CBD patch. The oral patch is a novel cannabinoid product that has been shown in clinical studies to be a safe and effective way to deliver lower doses of pharmaceutical actives, while achieving higher levels of bioavailability.



The shipment was sent to Greater Cannabis’ commercialization partner, Symtomax. The product contains 21mg of full spectrum CBD in each oral patch and is available in 5 and 30 pack boxes in berry mint flavor with additional packet sizes, formulations and flavors planned for later on in the year. Symtomax has sourced numerous retail outlets and pharmacies for the distribution of the product, and is in further discussions with major distributors in a number of European countries such as the UK, Germany, Gibraltar and Portugal, as well as South Africa and Brazil.

Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Greater Cannabis, said in a statement to shareholders, “I am pleased to announce our achievement of this pivotal milestone. The successful export and receipt of our cannabinoid products by our international partner is an important indicator that there is a stable and significant market opportunity in the European markets for Greater Cannabis’ products. We look forward to expanding global distribution of our products through our existing partnerships and others we are currently exploring”.

About Symtomax

Symtomax is a fast-growing company dedicated to the production, research, cultivation, processing and distribution of medicinal cannabis oil to pharmaceutical companies worldwide, whilst adhering to international GMP standards. Symtomax is also in the process of developing the largest medical cannabis cultivation site in Europe, having received initial approval from Infarmed, the Portuguese Government agency accountable to the Health Ministry. Based in the Alentejo region of Portugal, the production and cultivation site will provide 95 hectares of rich, fertile soil, which is perfectly suited for harvesting outdoor high quality cannabis flower for their products.

About The Greater Cannabis Company

The Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that patients can now receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com .

