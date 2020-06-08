Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Factoring Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The factoring market is poised to grow by USD 1308.4 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the factoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced liquidity for efficient working capital management and improved inventory management. Also, the growing need for an alternative source of financing for MSMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The factoring market analysis includes segmentation by type and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the advent of blockchain in factoring services as one of the prime reasons driving the factoring market growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading factoring market vendors that include Advanon AG, Aldermore Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Deutsche Leasing AG, Eurobank Ergasias SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., Societe Generale SA, and The Southern Banc Co. Inc. Also, the factoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ts8w1c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: