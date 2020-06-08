Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Factoring Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The factoring market is poised to grow by USD 1308.4 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the factoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced liquidity for efficient working capital management and improved inventory management. Also, the growing need for an alternative source of financing for MSMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The factoring market analysis includes segmentation by type and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the advent of blockchain in factoring services as one of the prime reasons driving the factoring market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading factoring market vendors that include Advanon AG, Aldermore Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Deutsche Leasing AG, Eurobank Ergasias SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., Societe Generale SA, and The Southern Banc Co. Inc. Also, the factoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic factoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International factoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanon AG

Aldermore Bank Plc

BNP Paribas Cardif

Deutsche Leasing AG

Eurobank Ergasias SA

HSBC Holdings Plc

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Riviera Finance of Texas Inc.

Societe Generale SA

The Southern Banc Co. Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

