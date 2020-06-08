This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.



NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to a private placement of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the “issuer”) which closed on June 5, 2020, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. (“Electrum”) subscribed for and purchased 20,955,776 units of the issuer (the “Units”) at an aggregate subscription price of CAD$1,047,788.80, or CAD$0.05 per Unit (the “Second Tranche Financing”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the issuer (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAD$0.10 until June 5, 2025.



As a result of the closing of the Second Tranche Financing, Electrum owns 106,887,321 Common Shares and 99,156,852 Warrants, representing approximately 33.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or 49.70% upon exercise of the Warrants (assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer’s securities, are issued, converted or exercised prior to the closing of the Second Tranche Financing). Prior to the closing of the Second Tranche Financing, Electrum owned 85,931,545 Common Shares and 78,201,076 Warrants, representing approximately 30.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or 45.21% upon exercise of the Warrants.

The securities referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Electrum and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Electrum and the issuer entered into a unit purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire the Units. The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants, closing conditions and indemnification provisions for a transaction of a similar size and nature.

Electrum is an “accredited investor” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (“NI 45-106”)) because Electrum is a “person” (as such term is defined in NI 45-106) in respect of which all of the owners of interests, direct, indirect or beneficial, except the voting securities required by law to be owned by directors, are persons that are “accredited investors”.