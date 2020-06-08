CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that three financial advisors who teamed up to form Broadway Graham Wealth Partners have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, aligning with the Private Advisor Group (PAG), one of LPL’s large providers of supervisory responsibilities and one of the fastest growing RIAs in the nation. The Broadway Graham firm’s advisors reported having collectively served approximately $370 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Wells Fargo Clearing Services.

Financial advisors Shane Adkins CFP®, Zach Bromley and Jay Cole launched the Springfield, Ill. –based independent practice to offer a comprehensive, collaborative and holistic approach to their client base. Each advisor brings unique skills; Bromley specializes in investment management and relationship building, Adkins has a financial planning background and Cole’s focus is corporate retirement plans. The team also includes operations support from Kelly Behl and Rachel Carter.

The desire for more independence and control over their business led to their move to Private Advisor Group and LPL Financial. “The freedom to do what’s best for our clients, combined with access to both brokerage and RIA, is huge,” said Bromley. “We have a client-first culture, and our clients look to us as their partner. We are excited about the opportunity to mold our office as we want and to be able to offer the strategies and products that suit our clients’ needs.”

“We have been impressed with the people and processes at Private Advisor Group. They’ve made us feel right at home and comfortable. Coming from a wirehouse world, so much is new to us. They’ve provided guidance and encouragement every step of the way,” said Adkins. “Also, LPL’s senior leadership team has steered the company toward great success, evidenced by the firm’s financial strength, and we are excited to partner with an industry leader. Plus, we now believe we have access to some of the most innovative, best-in-class technology that will create office efficiencies and enhance our client’s experience.”

The advisors are volunteers in their communities, giving back in ways that empower financial health. Bromley serves as board president for the local Habitat for Humanity; Adkins is treasurer for Compass for Kids, which provides academic and emotional support for at-risk children.

“We are excited to welcome Shane, Zach, Jay and their team to the Private Advisor Group family and we look forward to leveraging our knowledge and expertise to support their independent growth in a meaningful way,” said Pat Sullivan, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. “They now have access to the scale of one of the largest broker-dealers in our industry while simultaneously receiving individualized support from the PAG team and access to other advisors within our community who have successfully grown their businesses.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Shane, Zach and Jay to LPL. It is wonderful that they are forging this new path together, stepping into their potential together as friends and partners. Taking ownership of your practice and gaining the freedom to make decisions for your business and your clients is an exciting move, and with PAG and LPL, they have a partner every step of the way. We will continue to invest in the technology, business solutions and our innovative wealth management platform so they can run efficient and productive businesses and deliver enhanced value to their clients. Congratulations to Private Advisor Group for expanding its network of quality advisors, and we look forward to a long partnership with Broadway Graham Wealth Partners.”

Learn more about Broadway Graham Wealth Partners . Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group’s mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. In 2019, PAG was ranked #3 on Barron’s Top 50 RIA firms and named as one of the fastest-growing firms by WealthManagement.com. Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors seeking independence. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Broadway Graham Wealth Partners, Private Advisor Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc