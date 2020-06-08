WASHINGTON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world's data-to-knowledge company, today announced it has acquired all of the intellectual property assets of Dunami .



The acquired technology leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to swiftly understand topics and thought leaders as well as conduct relationship analysis of associated networks and audiences. The technology automatically compiles and visualizes these relationships enabling more fulsome analysis. Specifically, it will help users identify the intersection of key trends and influential voices from publicly available information (PAI) across more than 200 languages.

The IP will be integrated into the Babel Street product suite -- Babel X® and Babel BOX®. While the integration is already underway, the technology is available as a stand-alone offering to Babel Street customers.

The use cases are numerous and span Public Relations, Crisis Management, Audience Insights, Influencer Marketing and Insider Threats.

“This technology is a natural complement to our features and functionality as well as our diverse data offering,” said Jeff Chapman, founder and CEO. “We are proud to bring our clients these advanced capabilities that will enhance the speed and quality of their decision making.”

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Blast PR on behalf of Babel Street

lacy@blastpr.com

252-467-5220