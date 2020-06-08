SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform for modern enterprises, today announced its partnership with AIS Advanced Information Systems , Mexico’s leading provider of comprehensive IT management solutions. AIS joins a stellar group of the world’s best resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers and technology integrators in the LogicMonitor Partner Network .



“We are extremely pleased to bring AIS onboard as a LogicMonitor reseller for Mexico. Having partners with world-class expertise in IT infrastructure and business service management is fundamental to expanding our presence globally,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances at LogicMonitor. “AIS is one of the region's most innovative solution providers and has a proven track record of delivering for their customers. We look forward to working with the AIS team and supporting their customers with monitoring solutions that help their businesses thrive.”

AIS offers high-quality IT management solutions and services that allow its clients to improve the profitability and competitiveness of their business. Through this partnership, LogicMonitor is delivering its best-in-class monitoring intelligence platform to complement AIS’s portfolio of services, assisting them in addressing the booming $47 billion market for IT infrastructure products for the cloud.

LogicMonitor’s entrance into the Mexican and Latin American markets comes at a time of massive growth in connectivity and digital transformation in the region. With Mexico predicted to reach 100 million daily internet users by 2023, according to Statista, the need for easy and effective infrastructure monitoring is more important than ever for enterprise IT operations. This partnership will bring the power of LogicMonitor’s platform to a new region and more customers, empowering businesses in Latin America to optimize their processes with ease.

“Today’s IT environments are more complex than ever before, and LogicMonitor’s platform is the perfect tool to help our customers take back control of their IT infrastructure,” said Lorena Mendoza CEO of AIS. “The fully automated, full-stack platform provides visibility into every component of an organization’s infrastructure through a single pane of glass and is the best solution for monitoring and optimizing IT environments. We’re very excited to be working with LogicMonitor and proud to bring this solution to the region.”

To capitalize on significant recurring revenue, LogicMonitor partners can build, integrate, resell and implement its cloud-based platform to effectively monitor hybrid IT environments with end-to-end visibility of applications and services. LogicMonitor’s program delivers sales and marketing collaboration, training and certification programs, dedicated partner managers, competitive portfolio differentiation, accelerated onboarding and automated deal registration.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Partner Network or becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

About Advanced Information Systems

Advanced Information Systems (Sistemas Avanzados de Información) is a Mexican company with more than 18 years of experience representing leading companies in Mexico and other Latin American markets. They have extensive experience in IT business management processes, virtualization and optimization in application delivery network acceleration and optimization, business intelligence, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and a fully automated hybrid cloud-based infrastructure monitoring platform. Their mission is to offer high quality solutions and services that allow clients to increase their profitability and competitiveness of their business with technology that optimizes their resources, reduces their costs and improves their overall businesses. For more information, visit www.ais.com.mx or contacto@ais.com.mx .