STAMFORD, Conn., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automation experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), leading global technology research and advisory firm, will outline five steps for escaping “pilot purgatory” and scaling automation across the enterprise, at the Automation Anywhere Imagine livestream digital event, June 9–11.

Andreas Lüth and Jeff Augustin, partners, and William Harris, director, ISG Automation, will present “Scaling Automation,” a session viewable on-demand at 11:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, June 10.

“The benefits of automation are widely recognized, including dramatic increases in efficiency and productivity and freeing employees from mundane tasks,” Lüth said. “However, many enterprises are stuck in ‘pilot purgatory,’ with initial, small installations that haven’t moved beyond entry-level stage. By scaling automation, enterprises benefit from operational improvements and lower costs.”

Augustin said 70 percent of companies have implemented some form of robotic process automation (RPA), but only 12 percent have automated 50 or more processes. Common barriers to scaling automation include difficulty translating automation outcomes and ROI to business value; not having enough people in dedicated automation roles, and a lack of understanding of the cognitive automation market and reluctance to apply machine learning to their RPA portfolio, he said.

“Organizational challenges pose the most significant long-term barrier to automation adoption,” Augustin said. “To scale automation, enterprises must put in place an automation strategy; conduct active change management, for the behavioral and operational changes required; build a solid foundation of people, policies and resources across the automation lifecycle; take a rigid approach to conducting automation opportunity assessments, and build an integrated automation platform.”

Enterprises that begin their automation journey with RPA installations to automate high-volume, structured and repetitive processes can move on to image recognition, natural language processing, cognitive reasoning and, ultimately, conversational AI, allowing automation technology to hold well-structured conversations. Each step in this process adds efficiencies and frees up the business to be more strategic.

“Organizational hurdles can be overcome by using existing metrics to report automation’s contribution to the business,” Harris said. “Enterprises should also dedicate full-time resources to gain the expertise to configure and deploy automations at best-practice velocity, and mine data gathered from customer interactions to improve the experience with automation technology.”

ISG is a preferred business partner of Automation Anywhere, a global leader in RPA. ISG Automation, a unit of ISG, works with Automation Anywhere clients to expand their use of RPA through ISG’s consulting and implementation services. ISG has had a business relationship with Automation Anywhere since 2016 and last year was named Growth Partner of the Year by the RPA company.

