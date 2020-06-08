Portland, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- アライド-マーケット-リサーチが発表した報告書によると、世界のシリコン-エピ-ウェハ産業は1.15で2018億ドルと見積もられ、1.55で2026億ドルに達すると予想されており、4.8％のcagrを2019から2026に登録している。 このレポートは、現在の市場動向、将来のシナリオ、主要な勝利戦略、バリューチェーン、主要セグメント、および競争力のある風景の包括的な分析を提供しま

民生用エレクトロニクスにおけるエピタキシャルウエハの需要の増加、GPSの使用の増加、自動車産業におけるウエハの新興動向、半導体産業の発展 一方，ウエハ製造コストの高さは，ある程度成長を抑制する。 逆に、ウエハーのIoTの人気の上昇は、近い将来、キープレーヤーに無数の機会を提供することが予想されます。

COVID_19シナリオ:

*社会的遠隔対策と遠隔作業システムにより、ITおよび通信業界が後押しされ、シリコンEPIウエハの需要が増加しました。

•さらに、政府がコロナウイルス対策に必要な措置を講じているため、業界は顧客やサプライヤーの要求に迅速に対応しています。 これは、収益生成の面で業界を支援することができます。

グローバルなシリコンEPIウエハ市場は、タイプ、ウエハサイズ、用途、業界の垂直、および地域に基づいてセグメント化されています。 タイプ別にみると、ホモエピタクシー部門は2018年の世界シリコンエピウェハ市場シェアの五分以上に貢献し、予測期間を通じてその優位性を維持す 同じセグメントも6.0の終わりまでに2026％の最速のCAGRで成長するだろう。

ウェハサイズに基づいて、12インチセグメントは、2018年に世界のシリコンEPIウェハ市場の売上高の五分の一を占めています。 セグメントは、予測期間を通じてリードポジションを維持する予定です。 さらに、同セグメントは、調査期間中に最速のCAGRを5.9％登録することも予想されます。

地理学に基づいて、市場はアジア太平洋地域、ヨーロッパ、LAMEAおよび北アメリカを含むさまざまな地域にわたって分析されます。 アジア太平洋地域では2018年に最高シェアを獲得し、世界のシリコンEPIウエハ市場の半分以上を占めています。 同じ地域でも、推定期間中に5.5％の最速CAGRが引用されます。

報告書の主要な市場参加者には、応用材料、信越化学株式会社が含まれます。 Ltd.、エピガン、ASM、日亜株式会社、東京エレクトロン、グローバルウェハー、ウェハワールド株式会社、シルトロニック、およびSumco株式会社。

