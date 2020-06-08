Portland, OR, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global energy-efficient windows market was pegged at $15.59 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.02 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in awareness regarding environmental sustainability, surge in global energy demand, and decreased energy & air conditioning have boosted the growth of the global energy-efficient windows market. However, high initial costs of energy-efficient windows hamper the market. On the contrary, government initiatives for energy-efficient building and usage of photovoltaic panels in energy-efficient windows would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario: The outbreak of the coronavirus has negatively impacted the global energy-efficient windows market.

The production of energy-efficient windows has been suspended due to pause of non-essential work across the globe.

Due to pandemic and lockdown in various countries, thousands of workers in the energy efficiency sectors have lost jobs this year.

The global energy-efficient windows market is segmented on the basis of operating types, glazing type, component, end user, and geography. On the basis of operating types, the market is divided into awning, casement, double-hung, fixed, hopper, and sliding. The double hung segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. However, the awning segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for one-fifth of the market.

Based on glazing type, the market is categorized into double glazing, triple glazing, and others. On the basis of components, the market is classified into frame, glass, and hardware. Based on end users, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the study period. However, the segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market.

The global energy-efficient windows market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market.

The global energy-efficient windows market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as Andersen Corporation, Deceuninck NV, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovations, Inc., Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands), REHAU Incorporated, VKR Holdings A/S, JELD-WEN Inc., Marvin, and YKK Group.

