ポートランド, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- アライド-マーケット-リサーチが発表した報告書によると、世界のエネルギー効率の高いwindows市場は15.59の2019億ドルで固定され、29.02によって2027億ドルに達す

環境の持続可能性に関する意識の高まり、世界的なエネルギー需要の急増、エネルギーと空調の減少は、世界的なエネルギー効率の高いwindows市場の成長を後 しかし、エネルギー効率の高いwindowsの高い初期コストは、市場を妨げます。 逆に、エネルギー効率の高い建物とエネルギー効率の高い窓の太陽光発電パネルの使用のための政府の取り組みは、今後数年間で市場参加者のための

Covid-19のシナリオ:コロナウイルスの発生は否定的に世界のエネルギー効率が良いwindowsの市場に影響を与えました。

*エネルギー効率が良い窓の生産は地球を渡る非本質的な仕事の休止が中断された原因である。

•様々な国でのパンデミックとロックダウンのために、エネルギー効率部門の何千人もの労働者が今年雇用を失っている。

全体的なエネルギー効率が良いwindowsの市場は作動のタイプ、艶出しのタイプ、部品、エンドユーザーおよび地理学に基づいて区分される。 作動のタイプに基づいて、市場は日除け、開き窓、二重掛けられた、固定、ホッパー、および滑走に分けられます。 ダブルハングセグメントは、予測期間中に9.6％の最高CAGRを登録すると予想されます。 しかし、オーニング部門は2019年に最大のシェアを占め、市場の五分の一を占めていました。

ガラスタイプによって、市場は二重ガラス、三重ガラス、および他に分類されます。 部品に基づいて、市場はフレーム、ガラスおよびハードウェアに分類されます。 エンドユーザーに基づいて、市場は住宅と非住宅に分割されます。 住宅セグメントは、調査期間中に8.7％の最高CAGRを登録すると予測されています。 しかし、2019年にはシェアが最も高く、市場の三分の二を占めている。

グローバルなエネルギー効率の高いwindows市場は、北米、アジア太平洋地域、ヨーロッパ、LAMEAなどのいくつかの地域で分析されています。 アジア太平洋地域全体の市場は、予測期間中に9.2％の最速のCAGRを登録すると予想されています。 しかし、北米市場では2019年にシェアを伸ばしており、市場の三分の一を占めている。

グローバルなエネルギー効率の高いwindows市場レポートには、Andersen Corporation、Deceuninck NV、Masco Corporation、PGT Innovations、Inc.などの市場参加者の詳細な分析が含まれています。,プライ逸品住宅ソリューション(基礎建物のブランド),REHAU、VKRスA/S JELD-ウェン株式会社 マーヴィンとYKKグループ。

