Portland, OR, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market garnered $618.65 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, future scenarios, key winning strategies, value chain, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6678

Launch of new FECs that support family activities and participatory play, rise in number of malls, and implementation of various promotional activities and offers such as loyalty programs drive the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market. However, increase in prominence of home & mobile gaming and rise in ticket prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovation in technology and preferences for FECs for the celebration of occasions present new opportunities in the market.

Due to lockdown, many entertainment centers and malls have been closed down to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Investors and market players have held their investment plans in new centers and development of new technologies back to adapt to economic crisis.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

Based on visitor demographic, the teenagers (13-19) segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the families with children (9-12) segment would portray the largest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on applications, the arcade studios segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly one-third of the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the AR & VR gaming zones segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6678

Based on country, Egypt is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027. However, United Arab Emirates held the largest share with more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its largest contribution by 2027. The research also analyzes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the rest of MENA.

Leading players of the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market analyzed in the research include Dave & Buster’s, Kidzania, CEC Entertainment, Inc., SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Funcity, CAVU Designwerks Inc., Legoland, Landmark Group, a Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet), and Adventureland.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter