The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia – the 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – decided to extend for the next three years the mandate of Mr. Tarvo Ulejev as a Member of the Management Board until 10 June 2023 and Mrs. Erle Laak-Sepp as a Member of the Management Board until 12 July 2023.

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Meedia will continue with five members as before: Argo Virkebau (the Chairman), Urmo Soonvald, Tarvo Ulejev, Erle Laak-Sepp and Karin Vene.

AS Ekspress Meedia is the fastest and most innovative Estonian media company with the widest range of topics, providing high-quality content and up-to-date media consumption in paper newspapers as well as digital channels. Ekspress Meedia publishes the biggest internet portal of Estonia Delfi with over 600 thousand visitors, newspapers Eesti Ekspress, Eesti Päevaleht and several magazines.

Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

+372 669 8381

signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.