AS Tallink Grupp and SA KredEx have today signed a working capital loan agreement. The total amount of the loan limit is EUR 100 million and the loan can be drawn in EUR 10-40 million tranches. The interest rate of the three-year maturity loan is 12-month Euribor +2%.
The loan is secured by mortgages on five vessels ranking after the existing creditors.
Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee
