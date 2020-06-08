AS Tallink Grupp and SA KredEx have today signed a working capital loan agreement. The total amount of the loan limit is EUR 100 million and the loan can be drawn in EUR 10-40 million tranches. The interest rate of the three-year maturity loan is 12-month Euribor +2%.

The loan is secured by mortgages on five vessels ranking after the existing creditors.





