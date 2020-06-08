Ramsey, NJ, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.

The CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

Laura Blackmer has extensive industry experience, including various roles in both sales and executive leadership positions. She is now a three-time honoree of CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list and is a 2020 CRN Channel Chief. Laura is also a member of the Colorado State University Business Leadership Council.

“I am truly fortunate to work with such an amazing group of people and entrepreneurs, and look forward to being a part of their continued growth and success on their journey toward digital transformation,” said Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “Thank you to CRN for this honor, and for recognizing the hard work and accomplishments of female leaders in this industry.”

“We are so proud of Laura and extremely pleased to see her recognized for the third time with this well-deserved award,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura has demonstrated incredible leadership, especially during these last few months, to continue to drive new ways for our channel partners to be successful and make sure they are well-positioned to come out strong on the other side.”

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine’s June issue and online at CRN.com/WOTC.

Watch Laura Blackmer’s recent Inside the Channel interview with Bob Skelley on CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

