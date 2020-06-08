Last week AS Tallink Latvija, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, registered a wholly-owned subsidiary in Latvia – SIA BK Properties. The purpose of founding the subsidiary is acquisition and holding of real estate properties for the operation of Burger King restaurants in Latvia. The restaurants will be operated by SIA Tallink Fast Food Latvia.

Establishment of the subsidiary will not affect the consolidated financial results of AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group). Establishment of the subsidiary cannot be interpreted as acquiring of a major holding for the purposes of the Nasdaq Tallinn Rules and Regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers and does not have a significant impact on the activities of the Group. The members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp have no other personal interest in the transactions.



