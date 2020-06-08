STMicroelectronics Joins the Silicon Catalyst Ecosystem

Silicon Valley, California, and Geneva, Switzerland, June 8, 2020 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, jointly announce that ST has joined Silicon Catalyst as both a Strategic and In-Kind Partner. As a Strategic Partner, the collaboration provides STMicroelectronics with early access to review and help select the early-stage silicon start-ups seeking to participate in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator. The initial focus of the In-Kind collaboration will be MEMS sensors and actuators.





“Innovation through silicon is driving advancements in technology. Hardware development is challenging, which is why Silicon Catalyst plays a key role in enabling silicon start-ups to develop their technology and fueling the new cycle of semiconductor innovation,” said Kirk Ouellette, Vice President Strategic Marketing and Strategy Development, STMicroelectronics. “ST has a strong collaborative R&D and industrialization culture, which makes a perfect fit with Silicon Catalyst. As both a Strategic and In-Kind Partner, ST looks forward to providing guidance and resources for start-up partners as well as gaining access to cutting-edge silicon innovation.”





Silicon Catalyst has created a unique ecosystem to provide critical support to semiconductor hardware start-ups, including tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs) to dramatically reduce the cost of chip development. In its fifth year of operation, Silicon Catalyst has reviewed over 300 early-stage companies and has now admitted a total of 31 start-ups into the incubator. These Portfolio Companies utilize IKP tools and services including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development and tester access. Companies accepted into the incubator have two years of no-cost or significantly discounted access to these IKP tools and services during the incubation period. Additionally, the startups can tap into the world-class Silicon Catalyst network of advisors and investors.





“We are extremely pleased to welcome STMicroelectronics to further enable our mission of accelerating business growth for start-ups in the semiconductor market. Our combined efforts will focus on delivering innovative solutions across diverse application segments,” stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst. “STMicroelectronics is the second company to join the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem as both a Strategic Partner and In-Kind Partner, following our recent announcement of Arm joining our ecosystem. The addition of ST’s market-leading MEMS capabilities, as a first step of our partnership, will expand our reach into the rapidly evolving innovations in the sensor and actuator markets.”

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented. In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 300 startup companies have engaged with Silicon Catalyst since April 2015, with a total of 31 startup and early-stage companies admitted to the incubator. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com

