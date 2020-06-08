CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. announces that John Sutherland, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, has decided to retire effective immediately.



John has served as COO since February 2014 overseeing Questor's engineering and operations processes. During John’s tenure as Chief Operating Officer, he played a critical role in helping the Company expand into the Colorado market. In the process, he served as a champion for establishing new client relationships and implementing the operational resources to provide Questor’s industry leading combustion products and services.

“John has contributed his significant experience to Questor, and his achievements will not be forgotten.” Said Audrey Mascarenhas.

A search for a replacement is underway. Audrey Mascarenhas, the President and Company’s Chief Executive Officer will serve as the interim COO until a replacement is named.

