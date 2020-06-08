Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd. (“AR1”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling”), has notified Keppel FELS Limited (“KFELS”) that it has exercised its contractual termination right under a newbuilding contract between KFELS and AR1 for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig, Nordic Winter, as a result of breaches under the Vessel Construction Contract.



The vessel construction contract provides that on termination AR1 will be entitled to a refund of the instalments paid to KFELS of USD 54,720,985 plus accrued interest.

Nordic Winter is one of the two semi-submersible drilling rigs of Moss Maritime CS60 Eco MW design ordered by Awilco Drilling subsidiaries from KFELS. In addition, separate Awilco Drilling subsidiaries have rig independent options for two additional rigs of the same design.

Aberdeen, 8 June 2020





