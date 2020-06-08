UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 8 June 2020 together with LITGRID, AB signed a sale-purchase agreement with QEIF II Development Holding Sàrl, a subsidiary of Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II, managed by Quaero Capital, regarding the sale of its subsidiary UAB Duomenų logistikos centras (hereinafter - DLC). Following the agreement, the Company will sell 79.64%, whereas LITGRID, AB – 20.36% shares of DLC.

The ownership rights of the shares of DLC to QEIF II Development Holding Sàrl expected to be transferred in July 2020, after the decision of Coordination Commission for the Protection of Objects of National Security of the Republic of Lithuania on compliance with national security interests, and the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID, AB adopting the decision to consent to the sale of the DLC shares. The total value of the transaction is EUR 10.1 million.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076