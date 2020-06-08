ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - UPDATE

This announcement is to update Shareholders on the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”), which will be held at the offices of Albion Capital Group LLP, 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, on 9 June 2020 at noon.

Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and the resulting UK Government measures restricting public gathering and requiring strict social distancing, the Board has taken the decision that attendance at the Company’s AGM will not be permitted in person. The Board consider this to be the best course of action to ensure the safety of Shareholders, the Board and other attendees.

The AGM will continue to go ahead at the place of meeting and will be streamed live in the form of a webinar. The quorum for the meeting is two, and therefore the Chairman and another Director will attend in person to allow the continuation of this AGM. There will also be a representative from Albion Capital Group LLP as Company Secretary. The webinar will include a pre-recorded presentation from the Manager, as well as the Chairman answering some of the questions that have been received. For full details on how to register for the webinar, please go to www.albion.capital/funds/AADV .

Answers to the questions that were received from shareholders and a results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV following the AGM.

8 June 2020