Vienna, VA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With trophies, speakers and decorations all finalized, SourceAmerica was prepared for its 2020 National Conference. Like many other organizations, conference plans took a turn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this challenge, SourceAmerica is proud to announce this year’s National Achievement Award winners. All recipients were personally recognized by Vince Loose, president and CEO of SourceAmerica, for their outstanding achievements.

“Professionals with disabilities bring unique insights and talents to the nation’s workforce,” said Vince Loose, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. “This year’s award winners demonstrate the passion, dedication and leadership necessary to create a more inclusive workforce for all.”

Learn more about the outstanding accomplishments of our Achievement Award winners and watch their videos:

Employee Awards

William M. Usdane Award – Jeremy Schell, Lorton, Virginia

Celebrates an AbilityOne® Program employee with a disability who has exhibited outstanding achievement and exceptional character.

Jeremy Schell is a business analyst at member nonprofit agency Global Connections to Employment (GCE). Aside from his strong work ethic, Jeremy is always asking his co-workers how they are doing and educating those around him about his disability. He has shared his story with the AbilityOne Commission and takes great pride in mentoring co-workers. Watch his full video .

Tom Miller Advocacy Award – Kylie Moore, Atlanta, Georgia

Recognizes an employee with a disability who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and remarkable passion for self-advocacy on a local, state and/or national level.

Kylie Moore advocates on behalf of others with disabilities. Kylie works at the Bobby Dodd Institute (BDI) as a subject matter expert for high school and adult learners with intellectual and developmental disabilities and assists with their training programs. She also represents BDI in a myriad of self-advocacy forums and has been a strong voice at the local, state, and national levels. Watch her full video .

Honor Roll for Veterans Award – Elmer “Tom” Redinger, Norfolk, Virginia

Pays tribute to a veteran with a service-related disability who has exhibited outstanding achievement in her/his work.

Tom Redinger is a proud 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. At member nonprofit agency Eggleston, he is the service supervisor overseeing a team of mechanics and detailers who repair donated vehicles and then auction them off to the local community. His powerful qualities as a veteran, leader, and team member shine in his work at Eggleston every day. Watch his full video .

Evelyne Villines Award – Tyrone Jones, San Diego, California

Honors an individual with a disability who has advanced from work on an AbilityOne contract into management (supervisory or leadership) within the nonprofit agency, or into private or government employment.

Tyrone Jones has a determination to succeed and a positive attitude when it comes to his work. When Tyrone joined Job Options, Inc. he needed a job coach; today, he is the lead housekeeper at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He takes pride in helping his team members learn new tasks. Watch his full video .

President’s Award – Kevin Kojun Kawawata, Honolulu, Hawaii

Commends a non-AbilityOne employee with a disability who works in the commercial or public sector and has exhibited outstanding leadership and exceptional character.

In just five years, Kevin Kawawata has progressed from a volunteer role at Lanakila Pacific to becoming the face of Lanakila Kitchen. He has persevered through challenges, pushing himself to learn new things, stepping out of his comfort zone, and never letting his disability hold him back. Watch his full video .

Customer Awards

Customer Award - HHMI Janelia Research Campus, Ashburn, Virginia

Commends a non-federal organization that provides outstanding support for the employment of people with disabilities.



HHMI Janelia Research Campus is a biomedical research laboratory that partners with ECHO, a local nonprofit, to employ individuals with disabilities. In the last four years Janelia has gone from employing four professionals with disabilities to three entire teams for a total of 22 talented individuals. Watch their full video .

Customer Federal Military Award – MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida

Pays tribute to a federal military agency that has provided outstanding support for the employment of people with disabilities through an AbilityOne contract.



MacDill Air Force Base’s commitment to the AbilityOne program has allowed member nonprofit agency GCE the opportunity to create 100 jobs for professionals with disabilities in the greater Tampa area. Professionals with disabilities are responsible for cleaning 217 buildings that house the 14,500 Air Force and civilian personnel who work on base at MacDill. Watch their full video .

Customer Federal Civilian Award – Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Office of Artesia Operations, Artesia, New Mexico

Honors a civilian federal agency that has provided outstanding support for the employment of people with disabilities through an AbilityOne contract.

Professionals with disabilities at member nonprofit agency Adelante Development Center have managed the check-in, laundry and custodial functions at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) for 15 years. To date, this partnership has created more than 145 jobs for people with disabilities. FLETC works to enhance employee skillsets so that workers are in the job that is right for them and has increased wages of employees with disabilities by up to three times of what they had previously earned. Watch their full video .

Performance Excellence Awards



Performance Excellence in Government Contracts Award – Palmetto Goodwill Services, Charleston, South Carolina

Recognizes a nonprofit agency for excellence in AbilityOne contract performance while serving as an example to other nonprofit agencies.

Palmetto Goodwill Services is always seeking new ways to build capabilities and improve their performance. Their employees with disabilities work on contracts that provide cafeteria services, custodial services and office work. Palmetto Goodwill Services offers multiple training programs and certifications to employees to build their skills. Each quarter, they host tours for federal customers to showcase the lines of business they provide. Watch their full video .

Performance Excellence in Hiring Veterans with Disabilities Award – Goodwill Industries of San Antonio, Business Services, San Antonio, Texas

Celebrates a nonprofit agency for outstanding outreach and support in recruiting, hiring and training veterans with disabilities.

Veterans are an important part of Goodwill Industries of San Antonio’s workforce, providing highly desired skillsets and services for AbilityOne contracts. The organization’s dedication to veterans includes operating a Veterans Resource and Career Center that provides education, training, and networking events to help veterans adapt their valued military skills into meaningful civilian opportunities. Watch their full video .

Business Partnership Award

Business Partnership Award - Eurest Dining, a Division of Compass Group USA, Dulles, Virginia

Honors a commercial business that has partnered with a SourceAmerica-affiliated nonprofit agency to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities.



Eurest Dining’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has laid the foundation for their collaboration with member nonprofit agency ECHO. As one of the world’s leading food and support services organizations, Eurest provides employment opportunities for professionals with disabilities in their fast-paced kitchen which serves 1,600 meals a day. They continue to look for opportunities to employ individuals with disabilities through new contracts. Watch their full video .

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates employment opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 600 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management.

Visit SourceAmerica.org to learn more, or follow them on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmericaUS) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

Stephanie Millian SourceAmerica 571-226-4520 smillian@sourceamerica.org