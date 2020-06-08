VAIL, Colo, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kavi Sachar, an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in hand, wrist and elbow injuries, will join the surgical staff at The Steadman Clinic effective June 29, 2020. The announcement was made by Dr. Marc J. Philippon, managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and co-chair of Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of both The Steadman Clinic and SPRI.

Dr. Sachar will join Dr. Randy Viola on The Steadman Clinic’s hand, wrist and elbow surgery service.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Dr. Kavi Sachar to our team,” said Drawbaugh. “He is a premier hand doctor and comes from a very successful practice right here in Colorado. Having him join Dr. Viola will strengthen our hand, wrist and elbow team and further cement its reputation as one of the very best in the country.”

“Dr. Sachar brings a tremendous amount of experience to our team here at The Steadman Clinic,” said Dr. Philippon. “He has developed a strong reputation in his field over the last two decades. His penchant for learning and exploring new surgical methods and techniques in today’s rapidly changing technological world will make our entire team that much stronger and effective.”

Dr. Sachar has spent the past 23 years in practice at Hand Surgery Associates in Denver. He moved to the Denver area in 1997 after completing a fellowship at the Indiana Hand Center in Indianapolis, the same institution where Dr. Viola completed a fellowship prior to joining The Steadman Clinic staff in 1999.

Dr. Sachar did his undergraduate studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, N.Y., and earned his medical degree at Albany (N.Y.) Medical College through a vigorous combined six-year medical program. He completed his orthopaedic surgical residency at Brown University School of Medicine from 1990-96 prior to accepting a one-year fellowship at the Indiana Hand Center under the direction of Dr. James Strickland.

The relatively short move up the mountain from Denver to The Steadman Clinic in Vail comes after over two decades of working in a practice that Dr. Sachar really loved.

“Many people leave jobs and move on because, for one reason or another, they were unhappy with their current job,” said Dr. Sachar. “But this was an opportunity that was clearly too good to pass up. In my case, I was so happy where I was that I saw no reason to leave. The unique thing about this situation is that I’m leaving one great position after 23 wonderful years to take advantage of an incredible opportunity and be on the surgical team at a world-class institution like The Steadman Clinic.”

The appeal of The Steadman Clinic weighed heavily on his decision to join the team, just his second practice since completing medical school.

“It was a combination of (The Steadman Clinic’s) reputation and an opportunity for an exciting new challenge,” said Dr. Sachar. “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to join one of the most prestigious institutions in the country.”

His interest in the elbow, hand and wrist led Dr. Sachar to that field, but it was something else that drew him to pursue medicine as a career.

“One of the things I have always prided myself on is that I like the idea of lifelong learning,” said Dr. Sachar. “Part of what I love about medicine and what made me want to be a doctor is that I am constantly learning. Every single day I am improving and learning new techniques, new procedures and staying on the cutting edge of the wave of medicine that keeps changing. You learn and improve every day because the technology and our understanding of it changes every day.”

That love and desire to learn and adapt to new technology, procedures and techniques makes Dr. Sachar a glove-like fit for a spot on The Steadman Clinic surgical team. The surgeons at Steadman, led by Dr. Philippon and influenced over the years by the work of Dr. Steadman himself, have always embraced changes in methods to treat patients, a philosophy with which Sachar concurs.

“When I think of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI,” said Sachar, “the words ‘cutting edge’ immediately come to my mind. I am very excited to get there and start working with the team this June.”

