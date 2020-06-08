TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 5, 2020.



A total of 395,764,439 shares or 66.89% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting by proxy or in person. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated April 21, 2020 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on all matters was conducted by electronic ballot, with the results as follows:

Item 1: To Set the Number of Directors at Nine (9)

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent Not Voted 367,700,539 99.541% 1,694,309 0.459% 25,730,126

Item 2: Election of Directors

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Alar Soever, Faramarz (Marz) Kord, Parviz Farsangi, W. Warren Holmes, Janet Wilkinson, Darryl Sittler, Shawn Day, Anthony Makuch and Michael Pesner. All of the directors received the support of more than 98% of the votes represented at the meeting as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Not Voted Alar Soever 368,883,026 99.861% 511,822 0.139% 25,730,126 Faramarz (Marz) Kord 368,885,026 99.862% 509,822 0.138% 25,730,126 Parviz Farsangi 362,904,426 98.243% 6,490,422 1.757% 25,730,126 W. Warren Holmes 367,821,238 99.574% 1,573,610 0.426% 25,730,126 Janet Wilkinson 368,835,955 99.849% 558,893 0.151% 25,730,126 Darryl Sittler 367,628,105 99.522% 1,766,743 0.478% 25,730,126 Shawn Day 368,599,565 99.785% 795,283 0.215% 25,730,126 Anthony Makuch 368,746,825 99.825% 648,023 0.175% 25,730,126 Michael Pesner 366,582,625 99.239% 2,812,223 0.761% 25,730,126

Item 3: Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 394,277,129 99.785% 847,845 0.215%

Item 4: New By-Law No. 1A Resolution

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent Not Voted 346,899,370 93.910% 22,495,478 6.090% 25,730,126

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable 100,000-ounce-plus annual gold production as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

The Company is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with an ongoing 70,000 to 80,000-metre exploration drill program in 2020 and a 33,500-tonne bulk sample and 75,000 metres of drilling completed in 2019. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 16.5% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.wallbridgemining.com or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA

President & CEO

Tel: (705) 682-9297 ext. 251

Email: mkord@wallbridgemining.com

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 716-8346

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.