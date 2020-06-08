Publication on June 8, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between June 1, 2020 and June 5, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 01/06/2020 2,500 14.7983 36,996 02/06/2020 2,313 15.1604 35,066 03/06/2020 2,500 16.3552 40,888 04/06/2020 2,500 16.8766 42,192 05/06/2020 2,500 16.9837 42,459 Total 12,313 16.0481 197,601

As of June 5, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 39,580 shares at an average price of EUR 14,6456, representing in total EUR 579,673.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 630,632 shares as of June 5, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

