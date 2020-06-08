PRESS RELEASE

Bollène, June 8, 2020 – 06:00 pm (CET)

EGIDE SA STRENGTHENS ITS SALES PRESENCE IN RUSSIA

BY SIGNING A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SD SOLUTIONS

Egide (Euronext Paris - FR0000072373), a leading group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces a new Distribution Agreement. In the frame of its worldwide sales strategy to develop Egide’s export business, a new agreement has been signed in Russia with SD Solutions LLC (headquartered in St Petersburg).

SD Solutions LLC will cover Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan for EGIDE SA.

Headed by Mr Vladimir A. Tertychenko, this Company has a proven experience of technical sales of high reliability electronics solutions in this region of the world within the targeted markets of Egide: Space, Avionics, Oil drilling, Power industry and Medical applications.

Egide’s package and thermal management solutions will perfectly complement the product portfolio of SD Solutions, for the full benefit of the same customer base.

Mr Tertychenko comments on this new Agreement with Egide: « Egide - SD Solutions Teams established the first Working Group in 2019 to explore ways for deepen partnership in Space and Industrials markets. The decision to sign a Distribution Agreement between Egide and SD Solutions is one more step to strengthen the cooperation between French and Russian high-tech companies in these markets. Egide’s solutions, expertise, and ability to develop custom products for the most demanding spheres are expected to be great support for our traditional customer list and allow us to extend our partnership with potential partners from the new industrial areas. We appreciate this new cooperation for the greater benefit of both our companies. »

Vincent Courty, VP Worldwide Sales of Egide group says: « We are delighted to sign this Agreement with a premium distributor such as SD Solutions as our partner in the Russian market. This proves our strong commitment to offer a wide range of innovative products to our customers wherever they are in the world, and now in Russia. These customers, with the support of SD Solutions, will now get access to the re-known technical expertise and excellence of Egide teams to provide high quality hermetic packages. The strong presence of SD Solutions in the Space and Industrial markets in Russia, will help us continue to build strong relationships with these new customers and achieve high quality growth for the Egide Group in the future. »





Financial Agenda :

General Meeting: June 19, 2020 (behind closed doors)

2020 H1 revenue: July 23, 2020

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group.com

About Egide

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide’s eligibility for tax efficient French innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPI) was renewed on May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C

ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID





CONTACTS

EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

INBOUND CAPITAL – Investor Relations – Frédéric Portier - +44 7802 533333 – fportier@inbound.capital

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr





