Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     Stock Exchange Release       8 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 8 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date8 June 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount14,000shares
Average price/share5.3914EUR
Total Cost75,479.60EUR

Company now holds a total of 143,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment