Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 8 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 8 June 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 14,000 shares Average price/share 5.3914 EUR Total Cost 75,479.60 EUR

Company now holds a total of 143,651 shares

including the shares repurchased on 8 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment