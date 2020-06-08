ST HELIER, Jersey, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) announces that it has been notified today that Mark Learmonth, a director of Caledonia, has sold 10,000 depositary interests in common shares of the Company.  Mr Learmonth now holds 139,775 depositary interests which represent a holding of approximately 1.2% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
 
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford


Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameMark Learmonth
 
2Reason for the notification 
 
a)Position/status
 		Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
 
a)Name
 		Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code		Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value 

JE00BF0XVB15
 
b)Nature of the transaction
 		Sale of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)Volume(s) 
   GBP12.02510,000 
      
   
d)Aggregated information  

- Aggregated volume   

- Price
 		 

10,000 

GBP12.025
e)Date of the transaction
 		8 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionAIM of the London Stock Exchange plc
 