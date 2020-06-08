ST HELIER, Jersey, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) announces that it has been notified today that Mark Learmonth, a director of Caledonia, has sold 10,000 depositary interests in common shares of the Company. Mr Learmonth now holds 139,775 depositary interests which represent a holding of approximately 1.2% of the share capital of the Company.
Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below.
For further information please contact:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
|WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Learmonth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of securities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP12.025
|10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
10,000
GBP12.025
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc
