Following the cash injection of €100m in the form of a subordinated shareholder loan that Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Radisson" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") received on June 4th, 2020, Radisson further expects to receive from its current shareholder, Aplite Holdings AB, an additional cash injection up to €100m in the form of a subordinated shareholder funding ("Additional Cash Injection") to cover the cash needs required for the Group's ongoing operations during the COVID-19 crisis. The Additional Cash Injection is intended to provide further support to the Group's financial position and to assist Radisson, together with its shareholder support, in securing the planned renewal of its RCF currently in place. The shareholder will also work together with Radisson's management team to improve the Group's business performance and cash flow control.

