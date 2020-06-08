FULLERTON, CA., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan L. Robinson’s debut book “The Curse of Tecumseh: And Other Stories” shares engaging fictional stories inspired by the author’s love for history, science fiction and other enthralling genres. From fire lizards to surviving in a future nano-tech dystopia, Robinson will take readers on a journey of fact and fiction in both time and space.

The first story in “The Curse of Tecumseh” takes place in the Midwest with the main character running for president. This story provides a fictional framework to events that have happened throughout the United States’ history and ties into the upcoming 2020 election. Other stories include a mysterious detective tale and a story inspired by a real-life event the author experienced in Vietnam.

"I always had a general interest in writing and wrote short stories starting out. Over a period of time, I’ve collected quite a few of those stories. I decided it was time to put it out there and took the stories I thought were the most interesting and put them in my book,” said Robinson. “I have a desire to make an impact on readers, “The Curse of Tecumseh And Other Stories” aims to leave readers with an impression of interesting things to think about.”

Stories throughout “The Curse of Tecumseh: And Other Stories” relate to history, science fiction, mystery and other fictional concepts with humorous aspects that will keep readers entertained and thinking.

“The Curse of Tecumseh: And Other Stories”

By Ryan L. Robinson

ISBN: 9781728330440 (softcover); 9781728330433 (electronic)

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ryan L. Robinson is a retired quality manager of a small high-tech company in Southern California and has degrees in electronics and computer science. He was also a meteorologist in the Army during the Vietnam War. Part of his duties as a quality manager were writing procedures and technical documents. Now, he gets to write for fun. His love of history, science and what makes people tick inspire his stories.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

Attachment

Meghan Bowman LAVIDGE 480-306-6597 mbowman@lavidge.com