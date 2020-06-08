TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services will have a significant delegate presence, be presenting, and sponsoring activity during the annual BIO International Convention taking place from June 8 – 12, 2020.



In addition to engaging in 1 to 1 company meetings, Axiom has an on-demand presentation available for viewing captioned “Global ePRO Case Study Highlights, The Critical Importance of an Integrated Platform to Clinical Success: Data Analytics, eClinical Solutions & Managed Services”. Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO of Axiom presents features and functionality and benefits of Axiom Fusion ePRO tools and discusses the criticality of having a fully unified and integrated suite of eClinical products to power clinical studies.

Axiom is National Sponsor of Women In BIO (“WIB”), and a proud supporter of WIB hosted events during the conference.

As well, Axiom is participating company in the Ontario Export Business Mission to BIO Digital 2020.

“We are eager to meet with and network with the large number of leading-edge and innovative life sciences companies participating at BIO. The opportunity for collaboration and partnership with companies doing the important work of advancing human health is an honor. We are also grateful to the Ontario Provincial Government for their sponsorship of Ontario companies at BIO via the Export Business Mission.” shared Andrew Schachter.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

