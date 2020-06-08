Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

Paris, June 8, 2020

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 15:30 p.m., with no shareholders physically present, at 22 avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France.

The prior notice of meeting that serves as a convening notice, which includes the agenda and the resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting in the Meeting, was posted on the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) website ( www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo ) on Monday, May 25, 2020, Issue No. 63.

The convening notice was posted on the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) website (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on Monday June 8, 2020, Issue No. 69.

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

In accordance with Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult, as of today, on the CHRISTIAN DIOR website www.dior-finance.com (under Documentation/Annual General Meeting), the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s website to remain up-to-date with the latest announcements.

Attachment