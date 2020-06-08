Bothell, Wash., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leader in data management and process automation software, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the leader in Intelligent Document Processing, ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company.

As part of this new alliance, Winshuttle and ABBYY will partner to help organizations deliver on their digital transformation go-live projects, which involves extracting data from physical documents and loading it automatically into SAP. For example, thousands of the largest global companies who use SAP to run their financial systems need to reduce the costs of processing invoices and increase its efficiency. ABBYY FlexiCapture for Invoices facilitates the capture of invoices, centralizes extraction and validation of data, and coupled with Winshuttle, can perform straight-through processing of PO-based invoices to SAP.

“One of the most critical processes organizations are challenged with is automating its SAP invoice processing due to the high level of manual work, multi-system participation and SAP application complexity,” explains Kristian Kalsing, VP Products and Solutions at Winshuttle. “Customers will now have a solution with ABBYY FlexiCapture for Invoices on the front-end to capture, sort, extract and validate the data and Winshuttle on the back end to collect, prepare and post single or batch invoices into SAP - all while adhering to SAP security and rules.”

“Enterprises have the significant challenge of unlocking key information inside their business documents, such as invoices, orders, and other unstructured content, that are necessary for SAP systems to process,” states Bruce Orcutt, SVP of Product Marketing at ABBYY. “ABBYY’s Content Intelligence technology and solutions provide the cognitive skills required to assist in automating content-centric processes. Our partnership with Winshuttle will be instrumental to customers who are processing documents and need to post it securely into SAP.”

The technology partnership further strengthens Winshuttle’s position as the premier supplier of SAP automation and data management solutions and makes it easier for enterprise organizations to extend their automation footprint—not only realizing immediate productivity gains, but also enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks.



About Winshuttle

There is a class of business processes you must digitize to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive environment—one where process and data are interdependent. This is where Winshuttle excels.

We empower business teams to make their processes faster and their data better. And while that may sound simple, it takes just the right combination of process automation and data management capabilities—and we’ve been perfecting that combination since 2003.

Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle’s SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage. Discover how at www.winshuttle.com.

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a Digital Intelligence company. We provide a Digital Intelligence platform that delivers a complete understanding of business processes and raises organisations’ Digital IQ. Our technologies are used by Fortune 500 companies in finance, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries helping them make intelligent business decisions. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 13 countries. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company

