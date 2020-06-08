The operations of Icelandair Group were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in May and its subsequent travel restrictions. The Company’s freight services have decreased much less due to the situation than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 3,100 in May 2020 compared to around 419 thousand at the same time last year, decreasing by 99%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 29.1% compared to 82.5% in May 2020. The total capacity was 98% less than in May last year. On-time performance was 96% in May 2020 compared to 72% in May 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was around 5,700 in May, decreasing by 77% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 80%. The load factor was 73.8% compared with 69.2% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 20%. Freight decreased by 21%, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 3,125 -99% 563,351 -61% Load Factor 29.1% -53.3 ppt 70.3% -9.4 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 24.1 -98% 2,350.2 -58% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 7.0 -99% 1,651.2 -63% Stage length (KM) 2,579 -18% 2,946 -6% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 96.0% 24.0 ppt 81.0% 6.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 5,705 -77% 52,906 -52% Load Factor 73.8% 4.5 ppt 66.1% 0.1 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 2.4 -80% 25.5 -52% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 2,002 -21% 9,655 -22% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,111 -20% 47,225 -16%

